4 Dead After Murder-Suicide At Homeless Encampment In North Carolina

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:49 AM – Monday, November 27, 2023

Authorities said that on Sunday morning, an apparent murder-suicide took the lives of two men and two women in a homeless camp in North Carolina.

According to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, residents of an Autryville homeless encampment who spoke to police heard a verbal dispute before the defendant, Dwane Paul Miller, 40, reportedly shot the three victims numerous times before turning the pistol on himself.

Right before 9:30 a.m., police were called to the site.

The sheriff’s office said that all four of the individuals involved had been living in two tents near each other at the homeless encampment for around a few weeks, according to witnesses who were familiar with the group.

A preliminary police investigation found that Miller and one of the victims, Carrie Nicole Trampel, 41, had a history of domestic violence that first originated at their previous residence in another state. The state was not named in the investigation.

Daniel Jay Wiltshire, 44, and Amber Rae King, 43, were the other two slain victims. They were both from Autryville, North Carolina.

It is still unclear if any of the individuals were romantically involved.

Although the investigation is still underway, authorities have stated that the public is not at risk of any danger.

Less than 200 people live in Autryville, which is about 55 miles from Raleigh, the state capital of North Carolina.

