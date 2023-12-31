4 Dead, 2 Injured In Michigan House Explosion

This image from video shows the remains of a house scattered after an explosion in Northfield Township, Mich., on Saturday Dec. 30, 2023. Several were killed and injured. (WXYZ via AP)

9:15 AM – Sunday, December 31, 2023

Four people have died and two others have been hospitalized after a lake house in Michigan exploded.

On Saturday, the explosion occurred just before 4 p.m. in Northfield Township, which is roughly 45 miles west of Detroit.

Only the basement remains in the building, according to Northfield Township Police Lieutenant David Powell, who spoke with reporters on Saturday.

Debris from the explosion, which was audible from around 9 miles away, fell on both sides of a nearby highway.

Powell stated that there was no damage to the other homes nearby.

There were six people in the house, including two surviving victims who were hospitalized in critical condition and four who were found at the scene.

Scott McMillian, who lives about a mile from the scene of the incident, stated that it looked like something he “remembered from war.”

“It was that loud,” McMillian stated. “Even in war, I have never heard of anything of this level at this distance.”

Powell stated that the victims’ relationships were unknown to the police at first.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown to the authorities.

The victims’ identities remain private as the investigation continues.

