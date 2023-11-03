35 American Deaths Reported In Hamas’ Strikes On Israel

The American and the Israeli national flags can be seen outside the U.S Embassy in Tel Aviv

OAN’s Sophia Flores

1:17 PM – Friday, November 3, 2023

The number of American deaths perpetrated by Hamas in Israel on October 7th has risen to 35.

On Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the rise in numbers. The previous death toll stood at 32.

Over 1,400 people were killed in the October 7th attacks in Israel and 4,629 have been injured.

Blinken is currently in Israel for the fourth time since the war began. This time he is in Tel Aviv. He met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s war cabinet.

He maintained the United States’ view that Israel has the “right” and an “obligation” to defend itself.

“We’ve been clear that as Israel conducts its campaign to defeat Hamas, how it does so matter,” Blinken stated. “It matters because it’s the right and lawful thing to do. It matters because failure to do so plays into the hands of Hamas and other terror groups.”

Israel’s military states that the terrorist group is currently holding 242 hostages.

