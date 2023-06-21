32-year-old woman pretends to be a student at three high schools 

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

4:19 PM – Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Police in Boston have launched an investigation into a 32-year-old woman who purportedly enrolled as a student at multiple high schools over the last year.

The woman, whose name has not been revealed, was caught in her scheme when a man claiming to be her father alerted English High School in Jamaica Plain that he was withdrawing his daughter and enrolling her at Saint Columbkille School instead, due to “bullying.”

The move confused officials as the student had only been enrolled at English High school for a week, causing suspicion of custodial issues between the student’s parents.

“Concerned there may be some sort of custodial issue with the parents, the school began to ask from the district all of the enrollment paperwork,” a report said.

When officials dug deeper into the “student’s” file, they found a discrepancy with the Department of Children and Families (DCF) forms. When administrators called DCF, they were told the person who signed off on the documents did not work at the agency. This prompted school administration to contact police for an investigation.

The investigation showed that the woman, who is allegedly 32 years old, used a fake name to enroll at Jeremiah E. Burke High School and Brighton High School during the 2022-2023 school year.

Teachers at the school were shocked to find out that their “student” was a 32-year-old.

“She definitely didn’t look 32,” one English High School student told the outlet shortly after news of the scandal broke. “I thought she was just a normal student,” another added. “I didn’t know she was 32…Older than the teacher. “She was cool, she was a cool person.”

With the investigation still pending, the woman is now reportedly receiving mental health treatment.

“While the investigation is in its early stages and remains ongoing, school officials have not identified any incidents of harm to students or staff,” Skipper said. “At this time families of students who may have interacted with this individual are being contacted directly by school staff and investigators.”

Boston authorities informed the public that the woman has been ordered to stay away from the city’s public school properties as the investigation is underway. It has not been revealed yet if the woman will face any charges.

