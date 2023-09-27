3 NYC People, 2 Minors, Arrested After Manufacturing Guns In Mother’s Daycare

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:38 PM – Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Three people, including two minors, were arrested after 3D-printed ghost guns were found inside a licensed Manhattan daycare.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) announced the arrest of 18-year-old Karon Jamal Coley and two other unnamed suspects on Tuesday. The other two identities remain private since they are minors.

Mayor Eric Adams (D-N.Y.) spoke about the situation and said that it was a “heartbreaking scenario.”

“This is a heartbreaking scenario of thinking that you’re dropping your child off to a place of safe haven, just to find out that it was a dangerous environment where someone was making a gun inside,” he said.

NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau Rebecca Weiner told the press that police had executed three search warrants at the daycare as part of a “long-term investigation into the manufacture and sale of privately-made firearms.”

According to Weiner, law enforcement discovered several 3D-printed firearms, including two 3D-printed ghost-guns, one nearly-finished assault pistol, a 3D printer, 3D printing tools, and plastic filament in the home where Coley’s mom runs a licensed daycare.

She also stated that authorities discovered an “obviously maltreated and neglected dog” inside a locker room in the home.

Coley was reportedly charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, manufacturing a machine gun, manufacturing a rapid fire modification device, manufacturing a dangerous instrument, four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Acting Executive Deputy Commissioner of Mental Hygiene for the City Health Department, Christina Chang, said that the daycare had been inspected in February where three violations were found “related to documentation around feeding and sleeping schedules and preferences from the family as well as verification from doctors that children don’t didn’t have any infectious diseases.”

The news came just two weeks after a one-year-old boy died and three other children were hospitalized after “coming into contact with an opioid” at a home-based day care facility in Bronx, New York.

According to police, 263 ghost guns were recovered in New York City in 2021, 436 in 2022, and 290 so far this year.

Reportedly, the ages of the minors or if they are related to Coley were not immediately known.

