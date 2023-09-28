3 Killed In Rotterdam University Shooting, Suspect Arrested

Netherlands Shooting Emergency services attend to the scene at Erasmus Medical Center, Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Thursday Sept. 28, 2023. Police in the Netherlands say that people have been killed in two shootings in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, one at a university hospital and one at a nearby home. (AP Photo)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:59 PM – Thursday, September 28, 2023

A man was arrested after he killed three people in the Netherlands in a university’s hospital and an apartment complex.

On Thursday, Dutch police arrested an unidentified man after he allegedly opened fire in an apartment and in a hospital room in Rotterdam which caused the death of three people, including a 14-year-old girl.

According to authorities, the 32-year-old suspect opened fire in an apartment and then headed to the city’s Erasmus Medical Center. He was reportedly a student at the Erasmus University, which is affiliated with the hospital.

A 39-year-old woman and her teen daughter were also killed in the apartment shooting, following the death of a 43-year-old professor who was shot in the hospital room.

Videos circulating on social media show the suspect in camouflaged clothing being taken from the hospital building in handcuffs.

At a news conference following the shooting, Rotterdam police officers stated that the gunman, who has not been publicly identified, was known to them. He had been found guilty of animal cruelty two years earlier.

