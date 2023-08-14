3 Found Dead In Car Parked Outside Indianapolis Elementary School

(Photo by JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:28 PM – Monday, August 14, 2023

Three men were discovered dead in a car parked outside an elementary school in Indianapolis, Indiana.

On Monday, a car parked outside of Jonathan Jennings School 109 with three victims laying inside was discovered.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, there were no signs of trauma. The gray SUV had its rear door open in the school parking lot.

Authorities released a statement regarding the findings.

“Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) is aware of an incident this morning outside of Jonathan Jennings School 109,” the statement read. “A car, with several deceased people and one intoxicated person inside, was parked on a lot at the school.”

According to an Indianapolis school district’s statement, one of the victims had reportedly been drunk, but they did not specify which one it was.

Buses were rerouted to avoid the incident. All students at the school were unharmed.

“IPS will continue to keep the safety of all students at the forefront of their educational experience,” the district added.

Authorities have not revealed the causes of death or the identities of the men.

Additionally, another man was found with the trio but was later taken to the hospital. There has not yet been any reports on his condition.

This is a developing story.

