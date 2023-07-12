3 dead, over a dozen injured after Greyhound bus crash in Illinois

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

7:20 AM – Wednesday, July 12, 2023

At least three people are dead and 14 injured after a Greyhound bus crashed into three other vehicles early on Wednesday morning in Illinois.

Illinois State Police Troop units responded to a report of a crash just before 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday on I-70 westbound at the Silver Lake Rest Area in Madison County. State troopers said that the bus had crashed into three commercial vehicles, which were all semi tractor-trailers.

“Three fatalities are confirmed and multiple others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, four by helicopter and at least 10 by ambulance,” Illinois State Police said in a statement. “No one in the commercial motor vehicles were injured.”

Greyhound released a statement to USA Today and said that the bus had been travelling from Indianapolis to St. Louis. the company also confirmed that multiple passengers, as well as the driver, were transported to the hospital with injuries.

“Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time,” the statement explained. “We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers.”

