3 Dead After Small Plane Crashes Into Nebraska River

STOCK IMAGE (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:11 AM – Saturday, April 19, 2025

A small aircraft has crashed into a river in Nebraska, killing all three people on board.

Advertisement

According to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred in the Platte River on Friday night.

The bodies of all three passengers were recovered from the wreckage, but their identities have not yet been publicly released.

Officials stated that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation moving forward.

NTSB spokesperson Jennifer Gabris said in a statement that an investigator is expected to arrive at the crash site later today.

“Once on site, the investigator will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft,” Gabris said. “The aircraft will then be recovered to a secure facility for further evaluation.”

She also noted that during the on-scene phase of the investigation, “the NTSB does not determine or speculate about the cause of the accident.” A preliminary report is expected within 30 days.

An FAA spokesperson also confirmed the incident in an email, reiterating that the NTSB will take over the investigation.

The crash comes after a series of aviation accidents involving small planes and helicopters.

Last month, a single-engine plane crashed into a home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, killing the pilot and sparking a blaze.

On April 10th, a sightseeing helicopter went down in the Hudson River near New York City, killing the pilot and a family of five. Just one day later, a small plane crashed in Boca Raton, Florida, leaving all three passengers dead.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!