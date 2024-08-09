3 Columbia University Deans Resign After Their Exchanged ‘Anti-Semitic’ Text Messages Were Released

Photo Credit: Columbia University

OAN Staff James Meyers

August 9, 2024

Three Columbia University deans have resigned after it was revealed that they exchanged “anti-Semitic” text messages, which is being referred to as “Textgate,” while Jewish speakers at the school had raised concerns about prejudice on campus in regards to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Susan Chang-Kim, Cristen Kromm and Matthew Patashnick had been suspended, but not fired, after the messages were leaked to The Washington Free Beacon outlet following a panel discussion about Jewish life on May 31st.

Additionally, a fourth official, Josef Sorett, remained in his position after publicly apologizing for his actions, while the other three did not issue any sort of public apology.

The texts were photographed by someone sitting behind one of the deans during the panel discussion on May 31st. It was then first reported by The Washington Free Beacon, before being publicly released by a congressional committee investigating allegations of anti-Semitism at Columbia.

Susan Chang-Kim, formerly the vice dean and chief administrative officer of the undergraduate school of Columbia College, brushed off the Jewish students’ complaints, texting that it “comes from such a place of privilege… hard to hear the woe is me.”

Another dean even sent “vomit emojis” in the text exchange after a college newspaper opinion piece written by a local rabbi was mentioned in the discussion.

Nemat Shafik, the university president, placed the trio on indefinite leave in June, pending an investigation.

“The incident revealed behavior and sentiments that were not only unprofessional, but also, disturbingly touched on ancient anti-Semitic tropes,” Shafik said in an open letter last month. “Whether intended as such or not, these sentiments are unacceptable and deeply upsetting, conveying a lack of seriousness about the concerns and the experiences of members of our Jewish community that is antithetical to our university’s values and the standards we must uphold in our community.”

Chang-Kim was the university’s vice-dean and chief administrative officer, Kromm was the dean of undergraduate student life, and Patashnick was the associate dean for student and family support.

The university has faced heavy scrutiny ever since the breakout of the Israel-Hamas war that led to the rise in pro-Palestine protests. This prompted Jewish students to complain of the protests, arguing that they have been creating a hostile environment on campus.

Meanwhile, Columbia is currently among the many schools now facing congressional investigations over their handling of the complaints.

