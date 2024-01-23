3 Chiefs Fans Found Frozen To Death Outside Home Of Friend Who Had ‘No Idea’ Bodies Were Outside

Stock Image (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:02 AM – Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Three Kansas City Chief fans have been discovered “frozen to death” in the backyard of their friend who claims to have no knowledge that their bodies were there up until police showed up and informed him.

Kansas City police stated that the bodies of 37-year-old David Harrington, 38-year-old Ricky Johnson, and 36-year-old Clayton McGeeny, were found on the evening of January 9th after the fiancée of one of the men called authorities and requested a welfare check.

They stated that one of the bodies was found on the back porch while the others were discovered in the backyard. However, the homeowner, Jordan Willis, allegedly had “no knowledge” that his friends were there or freezing to death.

Kansas City Police Capt. Jake Becchina maintained that the case is “100% not being investigated as a homicide.”

“There have not been any arrests [or] charges, and no one is in custody. There are no specific threats or concerns for the surrounding community at this time,” Becchina added. “The resident at the house was cooperative with detectives the day the deceased were discovered.”

Family and friends of the victims took to social media to lambast the man who invited his friends to watch the game.

“This man [Willis] was inside his home alive while my friends were dead in his yard for lord knows how long,” Kaylee La Tier wrote in a Facebook post. “They were all hanging out since after the game Sunday. He KNEW people were looking for them. He read messages of people searching for him on Tuesday.”

She continued, explaining that they purportedly “banged on his door but he did not come out” until later when police finally showed up.

“My husband banged on his door for 20 [minutes],” La Tier continued. “My friend banged on his door and then busted a window and yelled and announced her presence while she’s inside and still nothing from him? Then the cops come 10 [minutes] later and he comes out nonchalant in his boxers with an empty wine glass in hand??! Nothing is adding up. Dave, Clay and Ricky need and deserve justice.”

The homeowner’s lawyer, John Picerno, claimed that his client was unaware of his friends’ deaths until the police came knocking on his door.

Picerno maintained that his client was sleeping with headphones on next to a noisy fan, and that he did not notice any text messages from one of their wives until the police got in touch with him.

According to the reports, Willis did not consider it “unusual for his friends to have left their cars there overnight.”

“Like the rest of us, [the homeowner] is anxiously awaiting the results of the autopsy and toxicology report,” Picerno said. “On behalf of [the homeowner] and his family, we wish to express our deepest sympathies to the friends and family members of these young men, and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Picerno reiterated that Willis went to sleep while “the four men were still up,” hanging around outside of the house “or in the house.” The lawyer went on to explain that the fourth man he was referencing was “Willis’s other friend who was still awake and hanging out inside.”

The attorney’s statement was released on Saturday on Willis’s behalf.

Kansas City police are still waiting on the results from medical examiners to determine an official cause of death, however, after officers initially came to the scene they assured reporters that the cause of death was most likely “hypothermia.”

The results of an autopsy and other tests might not be available for weeks.

The detailed account of the story is suspicious to many locals in the area, mostly due to the fact that the football game took place on January 7th, yet, Willis continues to insist that he did not leave his house or go outside until two days later on January 9th, when officials eventually knocked on his door.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

