3 Charged In Connection To Sex Ring That Served Elected Officials, Tech Executives

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:08 PM – Thursday, November 9, 2023

Three people have been charged in connection to running a “high-end” sex ring that catered to well-connected clients such as elected officials, military officers, and business executives.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors announced the arrests of three people who allegedly ran and maintained a brothel network in three high-end apartments in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards development, as well as one in North Cambridge and two others in Virginia.

Those charged in connection to the ring were named. Han “Hana” Lee, 41, James Lee, 68, and Junmyung Lee, 30.

The three of them have now been charged with conspiracy to coerce and entice others to travel to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain James Lee on Wednesday, claiming that he is a flight risk.

The defendants allegedly marketed services on two websites, including images of women available that day as well as information such as their height and weight.

Authorities have not named the individuals suspected of purchasing services through the ring, and none have been charged. However, Acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Josh Levy noted that the probe is still in its early stages.

According to court records, approximately 20 clients were interviewed as part of the ongoing inquiry. They allegedly utilized communications via text message to set up meetings with the sex workers.

Court records also stated that investigators claimed that in one case, a property manager visited one of the rental homes to investigate a leak.

Following that, he allegedly phoned James Lee to inquire about who was residing in the unit and Lee responded, saying that his daughter living there. However, when the manager asked him what his daughter’s name was, he had no response.

Authorities now suspect that there were possibly hundreds of clients involved in the operation, including government contractors with security clearances, doctors, lawyers, political officials, military officers, professors, and tech CEOs.

