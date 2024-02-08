2024 Nevada GOP Caucus Results: LIVE Updates

LAST UPDATED 9:45 PM PST –Thursday, February 8, 2024

Donald Trump is projected to win the 2024 GOP Nevada Caucus.

Two days ago, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was defeated in the same state in a primary that did not count towards the nomination. Haley was not allowed to participate in the caucus per state GOP rules since she had competed in the primary.

Results By County:

Carson City: Donald Trump- votes: 0% in

Churchill: Donald Trump- votes: 0% in

Clark: Donald Trump- 1,404 votes: 8.2% in

Douglas: Donald Trump- 169 votes: 8.7% in

Elko: Donald Trump- votes: 0% in

Esmeralda: Donald Trump- votes: 0% in

Eureka: Donald Trump- votes: 0% in

Humboldt: Donald Trump- votes: 0% in

Lander: Donald Trump- votes: 0% in

Lincoln: Donald Trump- votes: 0% in

Lyon: Donald Trump- 483 votes: 27% in

Mineral: Donald Trump- votes: 0% in

Nye: Donald Trump- votes: 0% in

Pershing: Donald Trump- votes: 0% in

Storey: Donald Trump- votes: 0% in

Washoe: Donald Trump- 2,113 votes: 31.8% in

White Pine: Donald Trump- 578 votes: 95% in

Total Votes:

Donald Trump: 4,747 votes – 98.5%

Ryan Binkley: 71 votes – 1.7%

Delegate Count:

Donald Trump: 23 (Nevada) / 60 (in all)

All of the individual country results are according to NBC News.

All of the total vote results and the delegate count are according to the Associated Press.

This is breaking news and will be updated throughout the night. Check back for updates.

