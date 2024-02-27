2 Men Found Guilty Of Murder In Run D.M.C. DJ Jam Master Jay Killing

American rap group Run DMC pose at the Grammy Awards, 1980s. (L-R): Jam Master Jay (Jason Mizell), Joe ‘Run’ Simmons and Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

3:30 PM – Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Two men who were charged with gunning down Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay in New York City over 20 years ago were convicted on Tuesday of the previously-unsolved murder.

Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington were found guilty by a Brooklyn federal jury of murdering 37-year-old Jason Mizell inside his Queens music studio in what prosecutors claimed was a crime “motivated by greed and revenge.”

Washington, who was Mizell’s childhood friend, and Jordan, his godson, now each face between 20-years-to-life. Prosecutors declined to seek the death penalty against them.

The ruling comes after a four-week trial in which jurors listened to testimonies from multiple witnesses who recounted the moment that the pair killed the DJ inside his studio on October 30th, 2002.

The decades-long case can now finally be put to rest.

Prosecutors claimed throughout the trial that Mizell had acquired 22 pounds of cocaine that Washington, Jordan, and others were going to distribute in Maryland.

Additionally, prosecutors alleged that Mizell informed Washington that he wouldn’t be part of the distribution, causing him to plot a “murder conspiracy” against the DJ.

“They murdered him in cold blood,” Seth DuCharme, then the acting United States attorney, said when charges were announced.

In 2007, when Washington was on trial for armed robberies, he was also mentioned at the time as a possible suspect in Mizell’s murder. However, he denied having any involvement in the death of Mizell.

Witnesses described Mizell as a generous person who supported his friends and family in times of need.

