2 JetBlue Planes Hit With Green Laser While Landing

(Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:53 PM – Thursday, September 21, 2023

The Federal Aviation Administration (FFA) has launched an investigation regarding a green laser that reportedly struck two JetBlue planes that were landing in Boston.

On Thursday, the FFA announced that they were launching an investigation into “green lasers” that struck the planes while landing at Boston Logan International Airport.

According to FAA officials. The laser incidents were reported by the crews of JetBlue flights 494 from Denver and 972 from San Jose.

The flights arrived at 5:50 a.m. and 5:54 a.m., respectively.

The FAA reportedly told the press that the crews of JetBlue flights 494 and 972 “reported being illuminated by a green laser around 5:40 a.m.”

Individuals can be fined up to $11,000 per violation for pointing lasers at aircrafts as officials stated that it is a “safety hazard that puts everyone at risk.”

“Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety hazard that puts everyone on the plane and on the ground below at risk. It is also a violation of federal law,” FAA officials said.

Flight Instructor Zeke Valtz also spoke on the situation and said that lasers can be very dangerous to the flying community.

“Lasers, while they appear to be a toy, can in fact be very, very dangerous to the flying community,” he added.

Former FAA Acting Administrator Billy Nolan had previously called on manufacturers of lasers to warn consumers of the risks of pointing them at planes, explaining that the products can “incapacitate pilots, putting thousands of passengers at risk every year.”

The FFA reported that approximately 9,500 laser incidents were reported by pilots in 2022, and since 2010, 287 pilots have reported an injury related to a laser strike.

No injuries were reported from this most recent incident and the FAA is still currently investigating who is responsible.

