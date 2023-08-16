2 Drunk American Men Get ‘Trapped’ Overnight In Eiffel Tower

(Photo by Veronique de Viguerie/Getty Images)

1:45 PM – Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Two American men spend the night inside the Eiffel Tower after allegedly being stuck and falling asleep from “how drunk they were.”

On Monday, the Paris prosecutor’s office told the press that the two unidentified men, who had Sunday evening tickets for the Eiffel Tower, were “allegedly trapped there due to their excessive alcohol consumption.”

According to Société d’Exploitation de la tour Eiffel (SETE), the operator that runs the site, before the opening of the monument on Monday morning, security personnel on patrol discovered the tourists asleep between the second and third floor.

Police claimed that after purchasing entry tickets and scaling the building, the tourists entered the facility outside of regular business hours. When they reached the top platform of the tower, which is 905.5 feet high, they leapt through the security barriers before going down the stairs.

A firefighter from a team that specializes in saving individuals from larger heights eventually brought the men to safety. They were then questioned by police in Paris’s 7th district.

SETE indicated that it will file a criminal complaint, despite saying the men “did not pose any apparent threat.”

As a result of the incident, the monument opened at a later time on Monday.

The identities of the men have not been released to the public.

