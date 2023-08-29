2 Dead After Helicopter Crashes Into Apartment Complex

Fire and rescue personnel work in the area where a medical rescue helicopter crashed, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Pompano Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:59 PM – Tuesday, August 29, 2023

A fire rescue helicopter crashed into an apartment complex in Florida killing two people.

After a Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue helicopter crashed into an apartment building on Monday, an air rescue flight paramedic and a woman in her house were killed, and four people were wounded.

According to Federal Aviation Administration officials, three crew members were aboard the chopper when it went down around 8:45 a.m. in the area of North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard, southwest of the Pompano Beach Airpark.

A witness’ cell phone footage shows smoke and flames emerging from the chopper before it whirled around and fell from the sky. The chopper’s tail appeared to be damaged and disintegrating as it spiraled downward.

“On top of the roof was all fire, a big ball of fire, that’s all, and then like I said a second explosion,” witness Ruben Chavez said. “We felt the heat, so that’s when we said ‘okay, we’ve got to go.'”

Aerial helicopter footage shows the severe damage to the apartment building complex after the crash.

According to officials, the fire rescue helicopter was headed to a scene in North Lauderdale at the time of the crash.

One of the three people in the helicopter was killed. He was identified as Broward Sheriff’s Office Captain Terryson Jackson, 50, a 19-year veteran of the agency.

The second person who died from the incident was an adult woman who resided in the building. Her identity has not been released publicly.

The two firefighters on board the helicopter who survived, were able to get out after the crash. They were both then taken to the hospital along with two other residents who were affected by the crash.

