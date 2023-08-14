2 Dead, 20k Without Power Due To North Carolina Plane Crash

OAN’s Abril Elfi
5:47 PM – Monday, August 14, 2023

A plane reportedly crashed into Lake Hickory, North Carolina, resulting in two deaths and causing 20,000 people to lose electricity. 

On Sunday, a small plane crashed into a North Carolina lake that was around 55 miles northwest of Charlotte. The incident led to roughly 20,000 people losing electricity in the middle of the day since the plane had hit a major powerline.

Fortunately, Duke Energy reported that the power was rerouted later in the day.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FFA), the single-engine Scoda Aeronautica Super Petrel that crashed in the lake after taking off from Hickory Regional Airport was holding two individuals. 

North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the victims as 63-year-old Jeffrey Ray Cooley of Granite Falls and 49-year-old Brian Frank Miller of Hickory. 

Photographs shot at the scene of the incident showed that high-tension electricity wires in the Hickory area had been cut and were discovered in the lake.

Emergency agencies from counties surrounding the area, which included Burke County, Alexander County, Caldwell County, and Catawba County all responded to the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is now currently investigating the collision along with FFA officials. 

