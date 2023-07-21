$2.9 Billion Arms Sale Approved For Germany By State Department

(Photo by LEILA GORCHEV/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

12:41 PM – Friday, July 21, 2023

The United States State Department has approved a weapons sale to Germany in order for the European nation to strengthen its air force.

The $2.9 billion foreign military sale will include 969 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) along with supporting equipment according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. The agency notified Congress of the approval of the deal on Wednesday.

The deal will also include training missiles, telemetry kits, spare parts for the missiles, and transportation support along with “other related elements of logistical and program support,” according to Defense News. The deal is aimed at “bolstering the security of the NATO ally and promote political and economic stability in Europe.”

This deal is one among a number of major arms sales that the Biden administration has approved with European nations recently. Those sales include the $605 million deal with Sweden that was announced in early July. Sweden, a country also attempting to join NATO, will receive 250 AMRAAMs.

The Pentago also announced a $203 million deal with France to sell the nation Hellfire missiles, and a potential $105 million deal with Romania to modernize its 32 F-16 jets.

According to Breitbart News, ever since the Russia invasion of Ukraine, European nations have been approaching the United States, along with other arms dealers, with a “shopping list of arms” seeking to enhance their militaries.

All the deals are now pending approval from Congress. If approved, they will enter the final stage of price and quantity negotiations with the different nations.

The news of the latest deal comes after a NATO conference recently concluded in which the member nations discussed the admittance of Ukraine into the organization.

