15 People Injured, Including Child In Critical Condition, After Delta Plane Flip

An Delta Airlines plane makes its final approach before landing at Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA), on January 30, 2025. (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

Monday, February 17, 2025

UPDATE 1:44 PM: Peel Regional Paramedic Services has stated that 15 people, including one child, have been taken to hospitals.

Advertisement

Ornge, which provides medical transport, reported that three people suffered critical injuries. They have been identified as one child, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s.

12:50 PM: Multiple people have been injured after a Delta Air Lines flight flipped upside down while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

On Monday, emergency crews responded to a report of an “incident” at the airport.

According to pictures shared online, Delta Flight 4819, which took off from Minneapolis about 11:47 a.m., appeared to have flipped on its back on the snowy runway.

The Toronto Pearson International Airport put out a statement on X saying they were aware of the situation and all passengers and crew had been accounted for.

According to reports, at least eight people were injured, however, the severity of the injuries are not yet known. No fatalities have been reported.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!