12-Year-Old Girl Charged For Throwing Acid On Child At Playground

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:25 PM – Monday, July 17, 2023

Authorities have charged a 12-year-old girl in relation to an acid attack on another kid on a playground.

Earlier this month, a distressing event involving an acid assault on a girl took place on a playground in Detroit, Michigan. The assailant has been charged by the authorities in relation to the event.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy, the girl is charged with one count of felonious assault and one count of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily damage. Last Saturday, the suspect was released on a $10,000 bond with a tether, but authorities have not yet published her name. The Juvenile Referee Department of the court will hear her case.

The 11-year-old victim of the acid assault, Deaira Summers, and her family have spoken out about the experience. Summers and her cousins were playing at Vernor Elementary School on July 9th when the incident took place, according to Summers’ family. The incident included a 12-year-old girl who was arguing with one of Summers’ cousins.

Summers and her siblings left the park after the argument, but according to the family’s GoFundMe, Summers was attacked with acid when she went back for her purse.

“It is going to scar her for life,” said a family member of Summers. “It was a traumatizing event that took place, and she’s going to remember this the rest of her life.”

The little girl’s back, arms, and legs all had second- and third-degree burns. According to the family’s fundraiser, she was in the hospital’s burn unit for four days.

“Two seconds later, it started like burning and went through my shirt, my shorts,” Summers told WSAZ. “I was screaming, and I was crying.”

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, the 12-year-old’s next court appearance is July 18th.

