10 Dead After 2 Malaysian Military Helicopters Collide Mid-Air

In this photo released by Fire & Rescue Department of Malaysia, fire and rescue department inspect the crash site of two helicopter in Lumur, Perak state, Monday, April 23, 2024. Malaysia’s navy says two military helicopters collided and crashed during a training session, killing all 10 people on board. (Fire & Rescue Department of Malaysia via AP)

2:22 PM – Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Two Malaysian military helicopters collided mid-air on Tuesday, killing all 10 people on board while injuring another individual in a swimming pool.

The navy explained that the helicopters had been rehearsing at a naval base for its 90th anniversary celebration when the accident abruptly occurred.

“All victims were confirmed dead on site,” the official report states.

One video circulating on social media that alleges to be a recording of the incident shows several helicopters flying low in a formation. Suddenly, one of the helicopters is shown veering sideways and then it clips the rotor of another helicopter, prompting both to plunge and crash.

Authorities reported that the victims include “three women and seven men ages between 26 and 41.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says that the nation has now begun mourning over the “heart and soul-wrenching tragedy,” adding that the navy will carry out an investigation into the cause of the crash. Additionally, Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin announced that the planned anniversary celebration this Saturday is now canceled and will be replaced with a Friday prayer session for the victims.

One of the helicopters involved had crashed into an athletic field, while the other crashed near a swimming pool.

One person in the swimming pool was injured by the debris. However, the individual’s medical and health status is currently unknown.

