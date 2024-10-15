1 Officer Dead, 4 Others Wounded In Terrorist Attack In Israel, Suspect Killed By Armed Citizen

Members of Israel’s ZAKA search and rescue emergency services transport a body, reportedly of the attacker, at the site of a shooting which killed a policeman and wounded four other people on the Yavne interchange near the southern Israeli city of Ashdod on October 15, 2024. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:42 AM – Tuesday, October 15, 2024

A cop has been killed and four others were left wounded after a terrorist attack took place in central Israel on Tuesday.

The shooter, Muhammad Dardouna, who is a Palestinian from the Gaza Strip who lived in Judea and Samaria in recent years, was killed at the scene by an armed citizen, according to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Givr.

According to initial reports, the shootings took place in two locations on Highway 4 near Yavne, between Ashdod and Tel Aviv.

Assuta Medical Center stated that it was treating one person who was moderately hurt by pieces of his car window that were shattered by gunfire, as two others suffered mild injuries.

Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah emergency rescue volunteers were on the scene of the attack providing initial treatment to the wounded.

The officer was critically wounded at the Yavne interchange, according to Magen David Adom.

He was taken to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified by the Israel Police as First Sgt. Adir Kadosh from Tel Aviv. He was killed a month before he was set to get married.

“Adir joined the police in 2013 following his military service in the Border Police,” the police said in a statement.

Roadblocks were set up as police began searches in the area to locate any additional wounded or more suspects.

The man who killed the terrorist was an Magen David Adom volunteer who was driving through the area when the attack began. He exited his vehicle and immediately shot the terrorist.

“I was driving and noticed a person with a weapon standing on the road. At first, I thought he was a police officer, then shots were fired at me. I ducked and then jumped out of the vehicle, drew my gun, and shot him. I feel like I fulfilled my civic duty,” he said.

