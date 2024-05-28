1 Million Power Outages In Texas Due To ‘Strong Storms’

Four Dead And Major Damage After Severe Storm Hits Houston Overnight HOUSTON, TEXAS – MAY 17: A home is severely damaged by a fallen tree after heavy winds and rains ripped through the region on May 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. At least four people were killed after severe storms with winds of up to 100 mph hit Houston, littering downtown with broken glass as more than 420,000 power outages were reported. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:10 PM – Tuesday, May 28, 2024

More than a million people have been left without power after strong storms hit parts of Texas.

On Tuesday, hurricane-like winds hit the Dallas area and later spread to Houston throughout the day. The winds in Dallas were reportedly up to 77 miles per hour as power outages continued to affect more homes in the area.

The storms that tore through Dallas eventually hit Houston as well, in which Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport recorded a wind gust of 75 miles per hour.

According to PowerOutage.us, the outages began to intensify early on Tuesday morning in the Dallas area and moved southward along with the storms as they raged across the state.

In Dallas County, where there were hundreds of thousands of outages, authorities declared it a disaster and issued a warning, saying that the outages could persist for days.

While some locals are still in mourning for the at least seven people who died in the state during severe storms over Memorial Day weekend, the new storms have already arrived. Over the course of the holiday weekend, storms struck the central United States, which resulted in the deaths of nearly twenty-two people—four of them being children—across five states.

Several communities are also still dealing with the substantial loss of their businesses and homes.

The greatest risk of severe weather on Tuesday is expected to affect parts of Texas and far western Louisiana. The main dangers associated with any storm is large hail, lightning, and wind gusts up to 80 mph.

According to FlightAware data, over 600 flights have been canceled and over 900 flights have been delayed as a result of the cancellation of flights into and out of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport.

Currently, over 530 flights have been delayed and over 75 flights have been canceled out of George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby Airports in Houston, Texas.

