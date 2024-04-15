1 Killed, 11 Injured In Mass Shooting Outside Of NOLA Nightclub

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

5:44 PM – Monday, April 15, 2024

A woman has been killed and 11 others were wounded during a mass shooting in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The shooting took place in the city’s Warehouse District just before midnight on Sunday, outside of the Republic NOLA nightclub.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a woman fatally shot on the sidewalk. Thanks to the help of family and friends, the individual has since been identified as 24-year-old Jezreel Poleate.

“There were so many people by the door,” one witness recalled after shots rang out. “I had no choice but to run into the bathroom… that’s when I found out the shooting was outside. I saw people with blood on their shoes, they had blood on their clothes, we were hiding in the bathrooms, we didn’t know what to do.”

Six other women and five men were also shot.

The nightclub was hosting an event inside when the shooting occurred. Investigators are still working to identify any possible suspects along with a motive.

A tourist visiting the city for the first time said she was woken up by the gunfire.

“We’re staying in this hotel across the street and we were woken up around midnight or so to six or seven gunshots,” said Kelsey Holt. “Went to the window, people were running and screaming. There was blood on the ground. It was just awful. It’s not the best picture of New Orleans, so I don’t know if we’ll be coming back.”

In a post about the incident to X (Twitter), Governor Jeff Landry (R-La.) said, “This type of violence has no place in our State.”

