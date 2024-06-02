1 Dead, At Least 24 Injured In Ohio Shooting

STOCK IMAGE (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:48 AM – Sunday, June 2, 2024

One person has died and at least 24 others have been injured during a shooting in Akron, Ohio.

Advertisement

The Akron Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that reportedly left a 27-year-old man dead and wounded at least 24 others.

Authorities stated that the shooting happened right after midnight near Kelly and 8th Avenue.

According to police, dispatchers were notified by multiple 9-1-1 calls that several people had been shot in the area. After a short while, shooting victims began to show up at surrounding hospitals.

At the scene, officers found one gun and numerous bullet casings, but they were unable to locate any suspects.

The police stated that there was a street party going on in the vicinity.

A witness at the scene told News 5 that before shots were fired, hundreds of people were at the party.

“Everyone was wearing white T-shirts; there were women on top of vehicles dancing. It looked like a scene from a spring break movie. It looked like everyone was having a good time. On our way back, it was a completely different scene,” the witness said.

The Cleveland Clinic reported that they checked in seven patients early on Sunday morning. One patient among those is in critical condition.

A strict lockdown was in place at the hospital from just after midnight until about 3:30 in the morning.

13 of the 15 patients at Summa Health have been reported to have non-life-threatening injuries, and a portion of those people were already discharged from the hospital. There is still one person in critical condition.

On Sunday, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik (D-Ohio.) and Akron Police Chief Brian Harding released a joint statement following the incident.

“This morning, our city is reeling after the devastation of senseless violence. With more than two dozen victims, the pain and trauma reverberate across all of Akron today as we search for answers. As with all acts of violence in our city, our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones,” they stated. “We will bring those responsible to justice, and we need the help of our community to do that. For those who have information about this horrific shooting, we need you to speak up in order to prevent further violence and retaliation. This can be done anonymously.”

“Today, and in the days ahead, we will share more information about this horrific incident. Our city government and our Akron Police Department will continue to prioritize public safety as our number one concern as we aim to end gun violence in our community,” the statement continued.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detectives at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text your TIPSCO and a tip to 274637 or leave a tip online at the department’s website by clicking here.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!