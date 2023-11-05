1 Dead, A Dozen Injured After Bus Crashes Into Seattle Building

(Photo via; Seattle Police Department)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:38 AM – Sunday, November 5, 2023

One person has died and another 112 people were injured after a Seattle Metro Bus collided with a car and crashed into a building.

Advertisement

The Seattle Police Department released a statement on Saturday saying that a King County Metro Bus and another vehicle collided at an intersection, causing the bus to be propelled forward into a pedestrian before crashing into a building.

The woman who was struck reportedly died at the scene. Her information has not been made public.

The Seattle Fire Department stated that the 31-year-old man who was driving the car was pulled out by firefighters and taken to the hospital where he is now in critical condition.

According to authorities, eleven passengers aboard the bus, including the driver, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident and were in stable condition.

Eight of the victims were brought to the hospital.

The department also stated that there were no people inside the part of the building that the bus crashed into and no significant structural damage was done.

Police have stated that the next step is for “a Drug Recognition Expert officer [to] evaluate the male driver of the sedan for any signs of impairment.”

The cause of the crash will continue to be investigated by the Seattle Police Department.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!