1 Dead, 2 Injured After Crane Falls On Fla. Bridge

A construction worker was killed and two people were taken to the hospital after a portion of a crane dropped onto the Southeast Third Avenue bridge over the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday afternoon, April 4, 2024. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

3:50 PM – Friday, April 5, 2024

One person is dead and two others are injured after part of a crane fell on a bridge in Florida.

The incident occurred on Thursday, during rush hour in Fort Lauderdale.

Crews were working on a high rise and were trying to adjust the crane’s height when part of it snapped off.

The crane came crashing down on the bridge with one worker on top of it.

The worker died during the incident and two people on the bridge were inured after parts of the crane hit their car.

“It hit the front of my car and it was like, slow motion,” Mark Cerezin, whose car was hit by the crane stated. “And then I just saw the front of my car just disappeared. It just, like, sliced it. Then that piece of metal bounced in the air and then went to the right and landed on another car. All my airbags went off and I just looked at myself. I couldn’t believe that I was still alive.”

The Florida Department of Transportation and Fort Lauderdale police are investigating the incident.

