1 Dead, 1 Injured From Crane Collapse At Florida Construction Site

3:40 PM – Wednesday, October 4, 2023

A crane collapse at a construction site in Orange County, Florida has left one person dead and another with minor injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday afternoon, nearly 50 gallons of hydraulic fluid spilled out of a crane on a construction site in Hunters Creek, Florida and collapsed onto two construction workers at the site.

The two construction workers were transported to the hospital after the crane toppled onto them. One of the workers was later declared dead at the hospital and the other worker suffered minor injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The crane collapsed onto an embankment near an apartment complex, however no residents were injured. The crane was being utilized by the Hubbard Construction Company and its subcontractor, Adcock Cranes, for a noise wall installation and capacity improvement project.

“A crane at a construction site overturned and fell down an embankment,” authorities said. “One person was transported to the hospital, where they later died.”

The accident occurred near Heather Moss Drive located around State Road 417 and John Young Parkway.

“Honestly, just seeing this, it’s kinda crazy,” a resident explained in an interview with FOX 35 Tuesday evening. “One wrong misstep in the wrong direction someone here could have gotten hurt, who knows? All it takes is one bad mishap for something bad to happen.”

According to a post on social media from the Orange County Fire and Rescue, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will be administering an investigation for the industrial accident and what caused it to occur.

This is not the first incident involving the Hubbard Construction Company.

In March, OSHA issued the construction company over $15,000 worth of fines due to a construction worker’s death. The 22-year-old was killed at one of the sites along State Route 429. He was run over by a truck.

As a result, OSHA issued the construction company a “serious penalty,” which amounted to a total of $15,625.

Tuesday’s tragedy is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

