Why Jordan B Peterson’s New Book Should Be Important To You

In We Who Wrestle With God Perceptions Of The Divine the latest book by Dr. Jordan B Peterson we get a look into each of the old testaments’ major stories that carry the overall theme of the Bible. Each chapter shows one of the different ways God can present Himself to you.

Through dissecting the accounts of Adam and Eve to Jonah and the whale we begin to understand the central concern of the entire Bible. It is an essential read for anyone with questions about faith.



