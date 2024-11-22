‘Wicked,’ ‘Gladiator 2’ kick off box-office battle

November 22, 2024 – 8:23 AM PST

Cast members Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend a premiere for the film “Wicked” in London, Britain, November 18, 2024. REUTERS/Mina Kim/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – “Wicked,” the first installment in a two-part movie adaptation of a beloved Broadway musical, generated $19.2 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales from early screenings this week, distributor Universal Pictures (CMCSA.O) said on Friday.

“Gladiator 2,” a sequel to a best-picture winner two decades ago, brought in $6.5 million, according to estimates from Paramount Pictures (PARA.O), setting up what is likely to be the biggest box-office contest since “Barbenheimer.”

Some have dubbed this weekend’s battle “Glicked.” Combined sales are projected to be as high as $215 million through Sunday. “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” pulled in nearly $245 million combined at domestic theaters during their opening weekend in July 2023.

“Wicked” is based on a long-running musical that tells the story of a green-skinned student of magic who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. The movie is projected to lead the domestic box office for the weekend with between $120 million and $140 million in sales.

“Gladiator 2” stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington as warriors in ancient Rome in a story set 16 years after the original film.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Rod Nickel

