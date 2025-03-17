‘Ted Lasso’ coming back for new season with Jason Sudeikis

By Reuters

March 14, 2025 – 10:51 AM PDT

Advertisement

Jason Sudeikis and the cast of Ted Lasso attend the Apple Original Series “Ted Lasso” Season 3 Red Carpet Premiere at Westwood Village Theater, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 7, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The Emmy-winning comedy series “Ted Lasso” is returning to the pitch for a fourth season, streaming service Apple TV+ announced on Friday.

Co-creator Jason Sudeikis will reprise his role as Lasso, the American coach of upstart British football team AFC Richmond in the feel-good, fish-out of water story.

The Reuters Daily Briefing newsletter provides all the news you need to start your day. Sign up here.

“We all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,'” Sudeikis said in a statement. “In season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to leap before they look, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

“Ted Lasso” won 13 Emmys including two for best comedy series during its three seasons from 2020 to 2023. Its future had been in doubt as the creators had said they originally planned for only three installments.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler

Advertisements below

Share this post!