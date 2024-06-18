Pop star Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving in New York, reports say

June 18, 2024 – 7:08 AM PDT

Justin Timberlake performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 1, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

(Reuters) – Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on drunk driving charges on Tuesday in New York state, CBS News reported, citing local police.

Timberlake was to be arraigned Tuesday morning on charges he had been driving under the influence, the network reported.

Police in Sag Harbor, New York, a community in eastern Long Island where Timberlake was reportedly arrested, were not immediately available for comment.

Timberlake was taken into custody after he left a dinner at the American Hotel, People magazine reported.

Timberlake has two concerts scheduled in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week, according to his website.

Representatives for Timberlake were not available for comment.

Reporting by Brendan O’Brien in Chicago and Rami Ayyub in Washington, Editing by Franklin Paul

