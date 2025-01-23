Netflix musical ‘Emilia Perez’ piles up nominations for Oscars

By Lisa Richwine and Danielle Broadway

January 23, 2025 – 8:29 AM PST

Adriana Paz, Edgar Ramirez, Selena Gomez, Jacques Audiard, Karla Sofia Gascon, and Zoe Saldana, winners of the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for “Emilia Perez,” pose at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Netflix’s (NFLX.O) Spanish-language musical “Emilia Perez” led Academy Award nominations on Thursday, providing the streaming service with another shot at its first best-picture trophy, followed by historical drama “The Brutalist” and box-office smash “Wicked.”

“Emilia Perez,” the story of a Mexican drug lord who transitions to a woman and starts a new life, earned 13 nominations. “The Brutalist,” a 3 1/2-hour tale about a Holocaust survivor and architect chasing the American dream, and “The Wizard of Oz” prequel “Wicked” picked up 10 nods each.

All three films will compete for the coveted best-picture trophy at the Oscars ceremony in Hollywood on March 2.

“A Complete Unknown,” starring Timothee Chalamet as a young Bob Dylan, dark romantic comedy “Anora” and papal selection drama “Conclave” also landed in the best-picture race.

The other nominated films were the science-fiction blockbuster “Dune Part 2” Brazilian political docudrama “I’m Still Here,” racial drama “Nickel Boys” and horror movie “The Substance.”

Nominations for the film industry’s highest honors were announced on Thursday in Beverly Hills as the Los Angeles area, the heart of the movie business, grappled with ongoing wildfires that devastated parts of the city this month. A new blaze erupted on Wednesday.

Netflix has never won best picture despite nominations for such films as “Roma” and “The Irishman.” The streaming service releases its films in theaters for only a limited time, enough to qualify them for awards consideration.

In the best actress category, “Emilia Perez” star Karla Sofía Gascón made history as the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an acting Oscar.

Demi Moore, who spoke at the Golden Globes about being underestimated over her four-decade career, was nominated for playing a fading celebrity in “The Substance.”

“I am deeply humbled,” Moore said in a statement on Thursday, while acknowledging the destructive wildfires.

“My heart is with my friends, family, neighbors, and community here in LA,” the actress said.

Best actor nominees included Chalamet, “The Brutalist” star Adrien Brody and Sebastian Stan, who played Donald Trump in his formative years as a New York real estate developer in “The Apprentice.” Co-star Jeremy Strong, who portrayed ruthless Trump attorney Roy Cohn, received a nomination for supporting actor.

“Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo was nominated for best actress and co-star Ariana Grande for supporting actress for playing students of magic who become the witches in “The Wizard of Oz.”

Notable names left off the nominations list were Angelina Jolie, who played opera singer Maria Callas in “Maria,” and Nicole Kidman for “Babygirl.”

This year’s Oscar nominations were postponed twice because of the wildfires, which have clouded Hollywood’s awards season. Several red-carpet events have been postponed or canceled.

The Oscars ceremony will proceed as a celebration of movies and the resilience of Los Angeles, organizers said.

“We will honor the talented filmmakers nominated today, pay tribute to our brave first responders and celebrate the enduring spirit of Los Angeles and the film industry,” Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said just before the nominations were unveiled.

Winners of the gold Oscar statuettes will be chosen by the roughly 11,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the film academy.

Walt Disney’s (DIS.N) ABC will broadcast the event and comedian Conan O’Brien will host.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Mary Milliken and Mark Porter

