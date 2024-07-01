‘Inside Out 2’ hits $1 billion at global box office

June 30, 2024 – 9:51 AM PDT

Liza Lapira, June Squibb, Yvette Nicole Brown, Maya Hawke ,Kensington Tallman, Amy Poehler, Ayo Edebiri, Tony Hale and Lewis Black attend the world premiere of the film “Inside Out 2” in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 10, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

(Reuters) – Pixar movie “Inside Out 2” has crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office in less than three weeks of release, reaching that level in the fastest time of any animated film in history, Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Sunday.

The film is the highest-grossing movie of the year and the only one to cross $1 billion, said Disney, which owns Pixar.

“Inside Out 2” is a sequel to the 2015 hit about the inner workings of a young girl’s mind. In the second instalment, lead character Riley has become a teenager and is grappling with new emotions including anxiety and envy.

The original “Inside Out” opened with about $90 million in its first weekend in the summer of 2015, and topped out at $858.8 million globally.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter

