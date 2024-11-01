‘Here’ movie reunites Tom Hanks and Robin Wright as younger selves

October 31, 2024 – 10:36 AM PDT

Director Robert Zemeckis and cast members Tom Hanks and Robin Wright attend a premiere for the film ‘Here’ during AFI Fest at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 25, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – In the film “Here”, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright had to remember what it was like to be in their 20s to portray de-aged versions of their characters.

“It was fun to do because we had to see playback immediately with this visual effect tool,” Wright said.

“Oh, my eyes are 19 and my smile is 19 years old. Now I know how to walk in the room and put my shoulders back and squeeze my arms into my ribs, because that’s how you move and you’re like, you know, it would help you re-remember what it felt like living in the body of a 20-year-old, right?” she added.

Similarly, Hanks had to adjust to acting like a younger version of himself for the film.

“I had to leap off that couch in a way one does when they are 22,” Hanks said, laughing.

“Here,” directed by “Forrest Gump” filmmaker Robert Zemeckis, reunites the leads of the Oscar-winning film for this American drama that explores a generational story about families and the special place they live.

Hanks plays Richard Young and Wright plays his character’s wife, Margaret Young.

The movie, distributed by Sony Pictures, arrives in theaters on Friday after making its debut during AFI Fest in October.

(Reporting by Rollo Ross and Danielle Broadway; Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa Shumaker)

