Unite And Pass The Gravy

OAN Commentary by Mike Allers Jr.

Monday, November 25, 2024

We have been so divided these past eight years. We did not get here ourselves. The rise of social media and the exploitation by legacy media of the American people‘s fears and anxieties, coupled with their own disdain and bias for anything conservative has gotten the country to a bad place. The division continues on social media – with challenges to boycott conservative family members or for Kamala Harris-supporting women to go on sex strikes. But none of this is making us a better nation. There are even some that don’t want to be anywhere near united in these United States.

President Trump won the 2024 election. Liberal pundits need to accept that, no matter how many excuses Sunny Hostin makes. Trump won because he spoke to the everyday American – the American in the middle. The American that believes in common sense, the left these past three years due to Trump arrangement syndrome has forgotten how to speak to those in America’s sacred middle. Regardless of who won or lost, America has to be successful all of our lives, depending on that and these are very scary times.

But this Thanksgiving, let the unity start in our homes. Let’s put our families first again, and I don’t mean the political identities of each family member. Let’s love each other as family, as human beings, as Americans. In the darkness, there’s much to be thankful for- and it won’t be too long before our country is back on track again. So for now, let’s truly focus on the food that’s about to be in front of us and the family beside us. It all starts in the home. There are better times for a country ahead now, and we must all move forward as one nation under God again. They will always be extreme that try to distract us and people that make a profit dividing us. But no one can take away what matters most- our family. Happy Thanksgiving.

