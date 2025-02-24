Trump Got It 100% Right By Firing Joint Chiefs Chairman General C.Q. Brown

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., appears at a House Appropriations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on April 17, 2024 in Washington, DC. Brown is on Capitol Hill to present the 2025 budget request for the Defense Department.(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Commentary by: Eric Early

Monday, February 24, 2025

On February 21, 2025, President Trump fired Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General C.Q. Brown. Predictably, the legacy media and Democrat electeds melted down. Brown is the second Black Chair of the Chiefs of Staff, and those melting down will never miss a moment to make the country falsely believe they are somehow high minded non-racists. And then there has been the predictable chorus from the same group about how Trump is “politicizing” the Joint Chiefs (notwithstanding that Brown’s appointment by Biden was in-fact a gross “politicization” of the Joint Chiefs with a purveyor of wall-to-wall DEI poison).

Whether by accident or design, Trump’s detractors completely ignore that Brown was a destructive force for our military, and for the safety and protection of all Americans and Western Civilization.

When I was running for U.S. Senate in California in 2023, I wrote Senator Mitch McConnell, and the entire Republican Senate Caucus, explaining why Brown should not, indeed must not, be appointed Chair of the Joint Chiefs. Predictably, I never heard any word back from McConnell as he, and most Republicans (and every Democrat Senator (who was not absent)), voted to appoint Brown 83-11.[1]

Here is my letter from September 2023 to McConnell which explained why General C.Q. Brown should not be appointed – containing important information about Brown which the legacy media and many electeds continue to-this-day to prevent Americans from knowing — and why President Trump got it 100% right by firing him:

September 5, 2023

The Honorable Mitch McConnell

Minority Leader, United States Senate

317 Russell Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

Senator McConnell:

I am a Republican Candidate for next year’s open US Senate seat in California. I feel compelled to share with you that I would be part of the fight to prevent General Charles “C.Q.” Brown from becoming the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff if I were one of your colleagues today.

While General Brown has commendably served as a combat aviator and in a number of command and other positions in the course of a long military career, his performance in his present role as Air Force Chief of Staff should disqualify him to be our Armed Forces’ top officer.

For starters, Gen. Brown has failed to correct the sharp decline in the readiness, recruitment and deterrent capabilities of the U.S. Air Force. According to the Heritage Foundation’s authoritative Index of U.S. Military Strength, on his watch, that service has degraded from a rating of “marginal” in 2021 to “weak” in 2022 to “very weak” in 2023. On the basis of such dismal performance alone, General Brown should not become the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS).

In addition, while General Brown’s background in various theaters and commands gives the appearance of being credentialed for the CJCS role, his embrace of race-based hiring policies and quotas strongly suggests otherwise. After all, such practices are at odds with and inimical to the Department of Defense’s own Merit Promotion Program that requires promotions to be made without regard to race, color, religion or sex. Worse yet, they have contributed to an overall and statistically significant hollowing-out of the Air Force’s lethality during his tenure.

Gen. Brown has also supported indoctrinating our troops to believe: America is a “systemically racist” nation; Whites are inevitably supremacists; and Blacks are unavoidably victims. He even espouses comprehensively accommodating “transitioning,” but intact, males sharing sleeping spaces and showers with servicewomen.

Predictably, such polices are fracturing our military, driving out patriotic warriors and exacerbating recruiting shortfalls. And these are precisely the sorts of effects sought by our enemies, both foreign and domestic, whose ideology explicitly seeks America’s destruction. Embroiling our Armed Forces in such “Culture Wars” ensures they will be less able to deter, let alone prevail in, actual conflicts. All of this at a time when we are facing the most dangerous enemies our country has ever known.

Indeed, the promotion of General CQ Brown can only embolden our greatest geopolitical foe – the Chinese Communist Party. In their private councils, the CCP’s leadership would no doubt welcome General Brown’s confirmation. What better adversary to have than one acting, whether intentionally or even inadvertently, to distract and undermine its own military?

Our nation’ s ongoing Culture War is dangerously dividing our citizens. Rather than working to unite Americans, those on the far-left and others who support General Brown’s nomination have embraced a take-no-prisoner strategy that has communities fighting each other over racial, sexual, religious and cultural differences. These manipulated conflicts serve to disorient and demoralize our country and its people.

We simply cannot afford to have that happen to our nation’s military, which must remain immunized from such Cultural Marxism. But rather than insulate the Armed Forces from this fratricidal, so-called “woke,” agenda, General Brown has propagated it – and appears determined to do so with renewed energy if promoted.

We must have the best of the best at all levels of our military leading our men and women into combat. Merit, and not race or gender, must be the determining factor. America’s servicemen and women, their families, and all the rest of us, require a Joint Chiefs Chairman who will unify and strengthen our military, not erode its essential cohesiveness. Based on his politically charged and divisive statements, directives and policies, General Brown is clearly not the right man for the job.

I urge you to oppose General CQ Brown’s confirmation.

Sincerely,

Eric Early

Candidate, US Senate (CA)

(Views expressed by guest commentators may not reflect the views of OAN or its affiliates.)

Early is the Managing Partner of Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae LLP. He was the leading Republican Candidate, and only credible MAGA Candidate, for California’s next US Senator in 2024, until the moderates running California’s state Republican Party brought in a Biden-Republican named Garvey, and Politico then interfered in the election by preventing Early from being on the debate stage – a debate that was run by Politico.

The 11 Republicans who had the courage of their convictions and who voted AGAINST Brown’s appointment in order to protect our nation, and thereby further exposed themselves to the wrath of the legacy media and the media’s Congressional comrades, were: Braun (R-IN), Cruz (R-TX), Hawley (R-MO), Johnson (R-WI), Lee (R-UT), Lummis (R-WY), Marshall (R-KS), Rubio (R-FL), Schmitt (R-MO), Tuberville (R-AL), Vance (R-OH).

