The Data is Clear: President Trump Has Materially Lowered Prices For Consumers Across The Country

OAN Staff Daniel Baldwin

12:09 PM – Friday, April 18, 2025

Many media outlets have claimed that President Trump’s trade policies will drive costs up. But the data indicates the exact opposite.

“I keep hearing about prices and inflation,” Trump said Friday. “Prices are coming down. Not going up.”

Recent economic reports corroborate Trump’s claim. The monthly Consumer Price Index report was negative for the first time since May 2020 (which was in Trump’s first term). The report revealed that energy prices were the big driver for the decline. Energy prices dropped 2.4%, and gasoline prices decreased by 6.1%.

“Consumer prices are dropping for the first time in years, energy prices are down, oil prices are down 20% since this President took office,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said last week.

U.S. wholesale prices dropped in March by the biggest margin since October 2023. The Producer Price Index for March 2025 fell 0.4% from the previous month. Specifically, energy costs declined 4% and food prices dropped by 2.1%.

“Food is down,” Trump said Thursday. “Groceries, as we call them, are down.”

Additionally, March import prices went down as well. This was the first time that happened since September 2024. Trump even destroyed the short-lived Democrat talking point regarding high egg prices.

“We did an unbelievable job,” Trump said. “Now eggs are all over the place, and the price went down 92%.”

The key constant? Energy prices and costs are down. Energy prices directly affect the cost of producing and transporting goods.

“Oil is great,” Trump said. “Oil is way ahead of schedule, and that’s because of our policies.”

The data is clear. Trump’s economic plan is working, and prices are undeniably down this Easter weekend thanks to him.

Daniel Baldwin is the Chief White House Correspondent at One America News.

