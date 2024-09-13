Poll: Trump Leads Harris Among Muslim-Americans in Michigan

A voter casts their votes at a polling station in Nashville, Tennessee on Super Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (Photo by SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images)

Commentary by: Gabriella Sable

Friday, September 13, 2024

A new poll has revealed that Vice President Kamala Harris is struggling among Muslim-American voters in the swing state of Michigan. A survey from Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) shows that 40% of Muslim American voters support Dr. Jill Stein, 18% support former President Donald Trump, and only 12% support Harris in Michigan.

“This poll shows that more Michigan Muslims support Donald Trump than Kamala Harris,” Kyle Olson, the founder and publisher of the Midwesterner, told One America News. “I mean that is major.”

Despite making up only one percent of the voting population, Muslim-Americans are a key voting base. This demographic makes up more than two percent of the state’s total population, and Michigan has the 6th largest Muslim population in the U.S.

Muslim-Americans have demanded change from the Biden-Harris administration’s approach to the Israel-Hamas war since October 7th.

“[Harris] has, in their opinion, not been outspoken enough,” Olson said. “This is a very significant problem for her, because there are hundreds of thousands of Muslims who are paying attention to what is going on.” More than 100,000 voters in the 2024 Democratic Michigan primary cast uncommitted ballots to send a message to President Joe Biden. Olson says that Muslim-Americans are “looking at supporting another candidate.”

“This is a storyline that I think cannot be understated,” Olson continued. “It is very possible this could cost Kamala Harris the state of Michigan.”

