Forging Strength: Why America Must Prioritize And Protect Foreign Investments In Our Economy

OAN Guest Commentary – Victor Lopez

Monday, November 18, 2024

In an era where America’s economic sovereignty is continually challenged by globalist agendas and foreign market manipulations, prioritizing foreign direct investment into our economy isn’t just sound policy—it’s an act of patriotic urgency. The Nippon-USS merger exemplifies how strategic foreign partnerships can reinforce our economic frontiers while keeping the core of our industries firmly planted on American soil. Instead of witnessing American businesses relocate offshore, succumbing to the siren songs of cheaper labor and lax regulations, we should be luring foreign capital to our shores, where investments can flourish under the banner of freedom and fair play.

Foreign investments, like the proposed $14 billion merger and multi-billion dollar investment in infrastructure from Japan-based Nippon Steel, not only channel crucial capital into our economy but also bring innovation and expertise that seed further growth and competitiveness. Such investments ensure that the U.S. remains on the frontlines of new technology and manufacturing prowess. They help build a robust economy that can stand independent of adversarial nations like China, whose predatory economic practices aim to undermine American industrial strength. By encouraging foreign companies to invest within our borders, we’re not just boosting our economic metrics—we’re securing a bulwark against those who wish to see America relinquish its economic leadership.

To truly invigorate our economy, we must extend beyond mere participation in the global market to dominate it. This requires an aggressive stance on foreign investment, harnessing it not just as an economic tool but as a strategic asset to reinforce our national sovereignty. By incentivizing foreign investment, such as the Nippon-USS merger, we not only safeguard our industrial bases from the creeping shadow of foreign adversaries like China but also ensure that American industries continue to lead on the global stage. It is essential that we view each foreign investment as an opportunity to bolster our economic defenses, ensuring that our industries remain robust and are never held hostage by foreign entities with dubious intentions.

Encouraging substantial foreign investments from our allies goes hand-in-hand with a staunchly conservative agenda that values strong economic growth, job creation, and the preservation of American industrial might. This approach will solidify our economic independence, reducing our need to rely on unstable and potentially hostile nations. It will also ensure that the American workforce is prioritized and that the benefits of such investments—such as improved infrastructure, technological advancement, and increased competition—are felt widely across our society. This is not merely economic policy; it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to American prosperity and a clear signal that we will use every tool at our disposal to maintain and extend our economic leadership globally.

The message should be crystal clear: America is open for business, but on our terms. We will no longer tolerate the exportation of our prosperity in exchange for short-term gains. U.S allies are watching. Approving the Nippon-USS will serve as a beacon for other prospective foreign investors who are ready to commit to the American market, respecting our laws, our labor, and our way of life. Such deals are not merely transactions; they are covenants of mutual benefit and respect between America and those who wish to help write our next chapter of economic success.

This approach is more than economic strategy; it’s a declaration of our national ethos. As we navigate the complexities of global commerce, let’s leverage foreign investment as a tool to fortify our national economy, ensuring that every dollar invested here serves the American people and contributes to our collective prosperity. Under conservative leadership, this strategy will ensure that America remains the world’s premier destination for business, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit, keeping our economy vibrant and our nation strong.

(Views expressed by guest commentators may not reflect the views of OAN or its affiliates.)

