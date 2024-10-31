A November Surprise: Is There A Democrat Coup Coming?

(L-R) Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden appear onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Commentary by: Theodore R. Malloch and Nicolas Capaldi

Thursday, October 31, 2024

Democrat Kamala Harris’s dark losing campaign to become the next U.S. president is focused on one and only one thing: the charge that Trump is a dictator in waiting, Hitler style, who expects to use his power to impose a totalitarian regime on the United States.

They say they now know that Elon Musk, Trump’s ardent supporter, has had secretive conversations with Putin. They argue that the brownshirts are coming any day now and that Trump is not only undemocratic but fascist.

This charge is echoed by Hilary Clinton’s fantastical expectation that the Madison Square Garden rally was a replay of the 1939 Nazi Bund event. Former members of the U.S. military, including those who served in the first administration, like General John Kelly have ‘direct knowledge’ of Trump’s expectations that the General Staff are to be loyal only to him personally. The woke General Milley who shared intel with the Chinese thinks Trump was fascistic.

Many members of the press and media in general anticipate their arrest after the inauguration. James Carville, the Democrat strategist has called for an end to objectivity. The deep state, including the secret service (who may have colluded in the recent assassination attempts), the FBI, the CIA (experienced in regime change by assassination or rigging elections) are complicit.

The Justice Department, which has engaged in unprecedented and repeated lawfare against Trump, and the activist federal judges, who oppose every attempt to clean up the voter rules, are in favor of expanding the present Supreme Court (discredited because Trump appointed 3 of the 4 latest members). They also want to abolish the Electoral College and end the Senate Filibuster. They want to add Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia as new states, thereby securing four more permanent Democrat seats in the US Senate.

All this is laying the groundwork so that if Trump ‘wins’, the election will be declared null and void. Order would be imposed by the military under General Kelly’s new command, the deep state will arrest the usual suspects, the media (CNN, MSNBC, editorial staff at the Washington Post) will praise this so-called rescuing of democracy. The members of ‘The View’ will admire this expression of their view of nontoxic manliness and action, and Merrick Garland can finally become Chief Justice.

Is the scenario just spelled out possible? How likely is it? Can it be dismissed or ruled out altogether? Or will we witness a November Surprise this time around?

Besides violence there will surely be gnashing of teeth, media castigation and an attempt at yet more lawfare and refusal to certify the election by Harris herself. Vice President Harris could delegitimize the election (her very own loss) and then open the path to a coup d’état.

And they call themselves Democrats. This after the first palace coup removed a sitting President from the ticket without a single vote, primary, or debate.

Three things come to mind in this Orwellian dystopic view that appear more possible as the days advance and Trump secures a large and still growing victory.

We need to be on the alert.

The first fact is that for exactly sixty years now the Democrats have always resorted to calling the conservatives and Republican candidates “fascists”. It started in 1964, when they sabotaged Senator Barry Goldwater, who they demeaned as an extremist. It was repeated against Richard Nixon in 1968. They used the same charge against Gerald Ford, then increased the volume against the trigger-happy, cowboy actor, Ronald Reagan. It continued against both Bushes. They slandered WWII veteran Sen. Bob Dole who fought Nazis and nearly died in doing so. And they also called Mitt Romney and his running mate, Paul Ryan, fascists. Is it any surprise the Democrats trot out the same old trope time again and ramp it up against a populist President who governed peaceably for four years when he tries to return for another term in office. What else do they have? It gets old. Besides that, as Hayek reminded us in The Road to Serfdom, National Socialism was a distinct form of – socialism.

The emotive screams after Hilary Clinton lost in 2016 can still be heard today. In many ways the Left never got over that defeat. Their reply was the Russia Hoax, two impeachments, political lawfare, and constant attempts to impale Trump. They have not succeeded but the lamestream media continues unabated and raises the rhetoric of hate to new levels resulting in two failed assassination attempts. The leftist controlled media, universities, and corporate boards will not relent.

In the novel Seven Days in May, we see a fictional plot concerning an attempted military coup in the United States. The book was a huge hit and was a number one best-seller for weeks on end way back in 1962. It was later adapted into a movie with big name stars, in 1964. America of course has never succumbed to such a military coup, as it is not part of our history or political makeup. Could this time be different? Are the enemies of the people so intent, so desperate to keep power, that in 2024 they would resort to such nefarious means. For Kamala the ends justify the means.

Finally, we believe that America’s spiritual capital is the last remaining bulwark against the anti-democrat Democrats who are essentially un-American and run counter to the basic values and principles that the Founders birthed in forming these United States of America. We detail these at length in our book on the topic, America’s Spiritual Capital.

Only by falling back on those ideals, practices, and faith itself, can we overcome the coup that awaits us and the possible civil war that the Democrats actively seek. They are willing to go to any measure in their hate of America, its institutions against we the people.

We read in the Good Book, Isaiah 41:

10Don’t be afraid. I am with you.

Don’t tremble with fear.

I am your God.

I will make you strong,

as I protect you with my arm

and give you victories.

11Everyone who hates you

will be terribly disgraced.

those who attack

will vanish into thin air.

12You will look around

for those brutal enemies,

but you won’t find them—

they will be gone.

13 I am the LORD your God.

I am holding your hand,

so don’t be afraid.

I am here to help you.

We pray for His divine intervention to make this land great again and to keep it forever free.

Theodore Roosevelt Malloch and Nicholas Capaldi are two of the leading conservative thinkers in America. They both come from Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love and the birthplace of American independence. Their book, America’s Spiritual Capital is a testament to all those down the ages who have given their lives, limbs and spirit to the defense of liberty.

