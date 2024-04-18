What to expect in 2024: Forecasts for GDP, inflation and other assets

April 18, 2024 – 7:59 AM PDT

(Reuters) – Global growth will likely slow this year and major central banks across the globe have indicated interest rate cuts this year.

Following are forecasts from some major banks on economic growth, inflation, and how they expect certain asset classes to perform:

Real GDP growth forecasts for 2024

GLOBALU.S.CHINAEURO AREAUKINDIA
Goldman Sachs2.8%3.1%5.0%0.7%0.6%6.6%
Morgan Stanley2.8%1.9%4.2%0.5%-0.1%6.4%
UBS Global Wealth Management*2.6%1.1%4.4%0.6%0.6%6.2%
Barclays2.6%1.2%4.4%0.3%0.1%6.2%
J.P.Morgan2.2%1.6%5.2%0.4%0.3%5.7%
BofA Global Research2.9%2.7%4.8%0.4%0.3%5.7%
Deutsche Bank2.4%0.6%4.7%0.2%0.3%6.0%
Citigroup1.9%1.0%4.6%-0.2%0.1%6.3%
HSBC2.6%2.3%4.9%0.5%0.4%6.3%
UBS Global Research*3.0%2.2%4.6%0.6%

U.S. INFLATION

U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in March as Americans continued to pay more for gasoline and rental housing, leading financial markets to anticipate that the Federal Reserve would delay cutting interest rates until September.

U.S. inflation (annual Y/Y for 2024)

Headline CPICore PCE
Goldman Sachs2.50%2.5%
Morgan Stanley2.10%2.70%
Wells Fargo Investment Institute3.0%2.60%
Barclays2.70%2.4%
J.P.Morgan2.50%2.50%
BofA Global Research3.5%2.50%
Deutsche Bank2.10%
Citigroup2.0%3.0%
HSBC3.4%

Forecasts for stocks, currencies and bonds:

S&P 500 targetUS 10-year yield targetEUR/USDUSD/JPYUSD/CNY
Goldman Sachs5,2004.00%1.121457.05
Morgan Stanley4,50011407.5
UBS Global Wealth Management*5,0003.50%1.121407.00
Wells Fargo Investment Institute5,100-5,3004.25-4.75%1.06-1.10156-160
Barclays5,3004.25%1.091457.20
J.P.Morgan4,2003.75%1.131467.25
BofA Global Research5,4004.25%1.151426.90
Deutsche Bank5,1004.10%1.10135
Citigroup5,1004.30%1.021357.25
HSBC5,4003.00%1.051457.10
Oppenheimer5,500
UBS Global Research*5,4003.6%1.121407.00

* UBS Global Research and UBS Global Wealth Management are distinct, independent divisions in UBS Group

