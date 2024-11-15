Motor vehicles, electronic goods lift US retail sales in October

November 15, 2024 – 7:07 AM PST

Shoppers walk through the King of Prussia Mall, United States’ largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. retail sales increased slightly more than expected in October as households boosted purchases of motor vehicles and electronic goods, suggesting the economy kicked off the fourth quarter on a strong note.

The fairly upbeat sales report on Friday, which was accompanied by sharp upward revisions to September’s data, together with news of a rebound in import prices last month prompted traders to pare back expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates in December. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday “the economy is not sending any signals that we need to be in a hurry to lower rates.”

“Retail sales data today make many in the markets wonder if another rate cut at the December meeting is warranted at all,” said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS. “With fiscal policy expected to shift into high gear on the pro-growth stimulus side, perhaps the Fed’s monetary policy should not be putting another log on the fire to fuel growth by lowering rates, as it could lead to a return of inflation.”

Retail sales rose 0.4% last month after an upwardly revised 0.8% advance in September, the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales, which are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation, would climb 0.3% after a previously reported 0.4% gain in September.

Sales at auto dealerships accelerated by 1.6%, while receipts at service stations gained 0.1%. Sales at electronics and appliance stores rebounded 2.3%. Receipts at food services and drinking places, the only services component in the report, increased 0.7% after rising 1.2% in September. Economists view dining out as a key indicator of household finances.

Building material and garden equipment store sales rose 0.5%, likely boosted by rebuilding efforts in areas devastated by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Online retail sales gained 0.3%. But sales at clothing stores fell 0.2% while those at furniture outlets declined 1.3%. There were also decreases in sales at miscellaneous retailers as well as sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument and book stores.

Robust consumer spending helped the economy maintain its strong pace of growth last quarter. Consumption is being largely underpinned by low layoffs, with additional help from strong household balance sheets thanks to a stock market rally and high home prices. Household savings also remain lofty.

Concerns have been raised that growth is mostly being driven by middle- and upper-income households, which have more flexibility and substitutability of consumption. But Bank of America card data shows spending resilient across income groups.

“We do not see signs of increased reliance on credit cards in any income cohort,” said Aditya Bhave, a U.S. economist at Bank of America Securities. “However, we note that higher-income households appear to be outperforming in certain service sectors such as airlines, lodging, entertainment and cruises.”

Retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services dipped 0.1% last month after an upwardly revised 1.2% gain in September. These so-called core retail sales, which correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product, were previously reported to have jumped 0.7% in September.

Despite the drop in core retail sales last month, economists said consumer spending was on track to post solid growth this quarter. Consumer spending grew at a 3.7% annualized rate in the third quarter, accounting for most of the economy’s 2.8% pace of expansion during that period.

Financial markets lowered the odds of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the Fed’s Dec. 17-18 meeting to 58.4% from 61.6% earlier, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. The odds of rates being unchanged increased to 41.6% from 38.4.

Some economists see a rate cut in December as a very close call, citing the recent lack of progress in lowering inflation back to the U.S. central bank’s 2% target.

U.S. Treasury yields were up. The dollar was slightly stronger against a basket of currencies.

IMPORT PRICES REBOUND

The Fed last week cut its benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to the 4.50%-4.75% range. It embarked on its policy easing cycle with an unusually large half-percentage-point rate cut in September, its first reduction in borrowing costs since 2020. It hiked rates by 525 basis points in 2022 and 2023 to tame inflation.

A separate report from the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics showed import prices rebounded 0.3% in October after an unrevised 0.4% decline in September. Economists had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, would slip 0.1%.

In the 12 months through October, import prices increased 0.8% after dipping 0.1% in the 12 months through September.

Imported fuel prices rose 1.5% after two straight monthly declines. Food prices fell 1.6%, declining for the third consecutive month. Excluding fuels and food, import prices gained 0.4% after rising 0.3% in September. The so-called core import prices increased 2.2% on a year-on-year basis in October.

Government data this week showed consumer prices increased 0.2% for a fourth straight month in October while producer prices picked up 0.2%.

That data, together with tariffs on imported goods expected to be unveiled by President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration, led economists to believe that the Fed was unlikely to cut interest rates four times in 2025 as was projected by policymakers in September.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)

