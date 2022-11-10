Pearson Sharp on the One America News set.

Pearson Sharp grew up in a small farming town in central Ohio. He moved to Colorado for school, where he attended the University of Colorado in Boulder, studying English and creative writing. After graduating, Pearson lived around the world, moving from England, to Canada, and even to China, where he taught English at the University of Xuchang.

Writing has always been a passion for Pearson, and after moving to southern California in 2012, he broke into the journalism industry as a writer and producer for KUSI News in San Diego. Pearson then joined the team at One America News as an investigative journalist and foreign correspondent.

Pearson’s interest in covering international stories took him to Ukraine in 2016, where he covered a story on the 30th anniversary of the disaster at Chernobyl. In 2018 he visited Syria, where he broke the story about the staged chemical attacks at Douma. He also reported from Sweden, where he investigated the consequences of massive third-world immigration on the Swedish culture and economy.

When he’s not reporting, Pearson continues to write. His first science-fiction novel was published in 2015, and he’s currently working on the next in the series. He also tries to find time for traveling, and recently visited Ireland, where he eventually hopes to live one day.

You can get in touch with Pearson on Twitter @PearsonSharp, or email him at