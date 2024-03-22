UN Security Council Rejects U.S.-Proposed Gaza Resolution Calling For Immediate Ceasefire

An Israeli soldier places a national flag atop a Merkava tank during in a military drill near the border with Lebanon in the upper Galilee region of northern Israel on October 26, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images)

8:05 AM -Friday, March 22, 2024

The United Nations Security Council rejected a United States backed resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a release of hostages held by Hamas after China and Russia voted against the resolution.

The vote finished 11-3 in favor of it and one abstention.

After the vote Russia’s U.N. Vasily Nebenzya stated the concerns Russia had with the ceasefire proposal, saying it would prevent action from an actual and unconditional ceasefire.

“We will no longer tolerate pointless resolutions which do not contain a call for a ceasefire, which lead us to nowhere,” he said. “This would free the hands of Israel and it would result in all of Gaza, its entire population, having to face destruction, devastation or expulsion.”

U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the resolution should put pressure on Hamas to accept the negotiations to help secure a temporary ceasefire.

“Every day without a deal means more needless suffering. This resolution will move us closer to securing that deal, and help us alleviate that suffering,” she said. “This is a strong resolution — it’s the byproduct of exhaustive, inclusive negotiations. It reflects the consensus of this council.

“And it does more than just call for a ceasefire,” she added. “It helps to make that ceasefire possible. It would be a historic mistake for the council to not adopt this text.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. has vetoed three previous resolutions before the Security Council that called for a ceasefire without any conditions.

Israel has vowed to fight the war until Hamas is completely destroyed, while Hamas claims they want to see a permanent ceasefire and an end to the war.

Additionally, Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war Cabinet in Israel. He also met with the leaders of Egypt and Saudi Arabia to discuss further talks of the ceasefire.

