Super Bowl Champion Proposes ‘Racial Bowl Game,’ Claiming He Is ‘Sick Of Average White Guys Commenting On Football’

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:45 PM – Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Super Bowl Champion Rashard Mendenhall has proposed the idea that the NFL should have a racial bowl game, as he is “sick of average White guys commenting on football.”

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers running back posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that he has had enough with football commentators.

“I’m sick of average White guys commenting on football,” he wrote. “Y’all not even good at football. Can we please replace the Pro Bowl with an All-Black vs. All-White Bowl so these cats can stop trying to teach me who’s good at football. I’m better than ur (sic) goat.”

Before going pro, Mendenhall was an exceptional running back at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

From 2008 until 2012, he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mendenhall was a member of the Steelers team that won Super Bowl XLIII in 2008 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 36-year old ended his career with Arizona. He was a part of the Cardinals for the 2013 season before retiring.

