NBC Under Fire For Editing Out Christian Praise By Texans QB C.J. Stroud

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:24 PM – Thursday, January 18, 2024

NBC is facing backlash after they cut off Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud’s praise of Jesus Christ in a postgame interview.

Stroud said to NBC‘s Kathryn Tappen after the Texans defeated the Cleveland Browns on Saturday that he “first and foremost, I just want to give all glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

He then discussed the city of Houston and the immense support that he has received from the fans.

However, the NBC version started after the religious statement and removed the reference to Jesus.

Both versions were posted by MLFootball on X (Twitter).

“It seems like being religious and praying to a god is no longer allowed,” MLFootball remarked.

Many criticized NBC for their editing, including Representative Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) who called it “despicable and un-American.”

“Leave it to @NBCNews to edit out C.J. Stroud’s mention of Jesus Christ,” he wrote on X. “The left’s attack on Christianity & its followers is despicable & un-American. People like @TonyDungy & C.J. are men of profound faith & appreciation of God that should be celebrated, not censored.”

