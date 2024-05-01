Footage Shows Father Accused Of Killing Son By Forcing 6-Year-Old To Run On Treadmill Because He Was ‘Too Fat’

(Ocean City Prosecutors Office)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:47 PM – Tuesday, April 30, 2024

A new video shown in court revealed that a New Jersey father had forced his 6-year-old son to run on the treadmill because he was “too fat.”

On Tuesday, 31-year-old Christopher Gregor appeared in court to stand trial for allegedly killing his 6-year-old son, Corey Micciolo, in 2021.

The Superior Court in Ocean City was shown surveillance video of Gregor forcing his son to continue running on the treadmill, even after the boy fell off multiple times due to the machine’s speed.

On March 20th, 2021, Gregor was spotted with his son at the Atlantic Heights Clubhouse fitness center.

According to a video that CourtTV.com was able to obtain, the boy was told by his father to go on the treadmill and start running.

Gregor is then seen approaching the treadmill in order to increase the speed and track’s inclination.

Suddenly, the young child falls off and slides off the moving track.

Gregor also appeared to be biting his son in the head as he lifts and throws him back onto the treadmill, forcing the youngster’s legs to fold inward. After the boy gets back on, he stumbles off again and struggles to stay on the machine, which finally forces the father to lower the incline and speed.

The child’s mother, Bre Micciolo, was the first victim to take the stand and was in tears as she watched the video shown in court. The mother said that days before her son’s death, she reported the boy’s injuries to the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency and on April 1st.

She also requested that Gregor take Corey to see a doctor.

Corey disclosed that his father forced him to use the treadmill “because he was too fat” while he was at the doctor’s appointment.

CourtTV.com reported that the young child later woke up from a nap stumbling, slurring his words, feeling queasy, and having trouble breathing, prompting Gregor to rush him to the hospital the following day.

During a CT scan, it showed that Corey had suffered a seizure, forcing medical staff to take life-saving measures. However, they were unsuccessful.

An initial autopsy found that Corey died as a result of blunt force injuries with cardiac and liver contusions, as well as acute inflammation and sepsis.

Gregor was later arrested in July 2021 on child neglect charges stemming from investigators reviewing the surveillance footage from the fitness center.

“Specifically by having (Corey) run on a treadmill and increasing the speed, causing (Corey) to fall, placing (him) back on the moving treadmill while appearing to bite his head, causing the said child to fall several more times,” an arrest warrant stated.

A forensic pathologist ruled Corey’s death to be a homicide in September 2021 and stated that Corey suffered from chronic abuse, including blunt impact injuries to his chest and abdomen, a laceration on his heart, a left pulmonary contusion, and a laceration and contusion of his liver. Gregor was then arrested again on March 9th, 2022, and now faces life in prison if convicted.

The story has re-emerged since the video’s recent release in court.

He is currently being held in the Ocean City Jail without bond and has turned down a 30-year plea deal.

