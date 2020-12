December 11, 2020

ZURICH (Reuters) – Zurich Insurance said its subsidiary Farmers Group and Farmers Exchanges had agreed to acquire MetLife’s property and casualty business in the U.S. for $3.94 billion.

The transaction will give Farmers Exchanges nationwide presence and access to new distribution channels and is expected to support the delivery of Zurich’s growth targets for 2022, the Swiss insurer said in a statement on Friday.

